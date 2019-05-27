2019 Field of Honor flag display

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Memorial Day is a day to honor and remember the men and women who have fallen fighting for our country.

"When I was a youngster, it meant food and fun, now it means the loss of friends," said veteran Phillip Fitzsimons.

For Fitzsimons and his family, coming out to the Field of Honor flag display brings back memories of his service and gives them a time to pay tribute to their loved ones lost in Vietnam and the Gulf War.

Fitzsimon's grandson Christian Breffle has grown up with a great appreciation of not only his grandfather's service, but also the service of all the men and women who protect our country.

"I believe it was Robert Lewis Stevenson who said that 'it was better to give your life for something than for nothing at all', so it's just really impactful that people give their lives for our home," said Breffle.

A strong sense of gratitude that is shared throughout the Breffle/Fitzsimons family.

"This was just tremendous that they come to do this. I get choked up every year," said veteran and Christian's father Bryan Breffle.

The Field of Honor flag display by the Exchange Club of Idaho Falls, with sponsorship from the Bank of Idaho, has been an annual tradition for the past 7 years.

"They're here, of course you know, the weather can kinda dampen that a little, but those that really understand are here," said project chairman, JR Reseigh.

"It shows that other people care too."

There were 1,000 flags in the display, many of which were sponsored by individuals.