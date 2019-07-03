Bannock Commissioners postpone hearings

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bannock County Commissioners have postponed all hearings for this year's property assessment appeals.

During discussions with the State Tax Commission, the County Commission determined it had received conflicting information, which has now been clarified. They did not expound on what that misinformation was.

Commissioners have decided the best path forward includes a request to extend the time necessary to hold appeal hearings. However, the county said appeals must be filed and received by Friday, July 5, at 5 p.m. in Room 101 of the Bannock County Courthouse.

Commissioners said they were committed to upholding the appeal rights of every Bannock County citizen who files an appeal.

They anticipate hearings will reconvene next week.