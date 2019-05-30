Bear World Road now open

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Driving to Bear World just got a lot easier.

Bear World Road, a project that has been in the works for over six years, was opened Thursday.

Drivers can now take the Thornton exit and then get on the frontage road that takes them directly to Bear World.

Before, drivers going to Bear World had to go through a neighborhood. This project hopes to make it not only more convenient for drivers, but also safer.

The city's next step is to build a north frontage road and will work on that development over the next couple of years.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday morning, to open the new road.

"This frontage road, that will begin in this area and travel all the way north, will connect and make it possible for a lot of development and growth on this west, southwest side of Madison County," said Madison County Commissioner, Jon Weber.