Authorities identify fisherman who drowned in Snake River

MURPHY, Idaho (AP) - UPDATE 2:30 p.m. Authorities have identified an Oregon man who drowned while fishing in the Snake River in southwestern Idaho.



The Ada County Coroner's Office on Wednesday released the name of 42-year-old Aaron James Link of Ontario, Oregon.



Authorities say he was fishing near the Swan Falls Dam late Saturday night or early Sunday morning when he fell into the swift-moving water.



The Ada County Sheriff's Office says his body was recovered Tuesday.

