Target offers two day shipping for customers during holiday season

TARGET SHIPPING

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - You may not realize it, but the holiday shopping season is just around the corner.

And Target, often in competition with other major retailers Wal-Mart and Amazon are trying to muscle its way into the online shopping conversation by offering free shipping on all U.S. orders.

Target’s free shipping begins November 1st and will last until December 22, and will ship orders to residents in the U.S. for free with no minimum purchase or membership required.

The move comes after Target announced plans in early 20187 to invest more than $7 billion over the next three years to grow sales by bringing in more higher-end products to accommodate guest rapidly changing preferences which puts the retail giant ahead of some of its biggest competitors regarding shipping discounts. Walmart announced its free two-day shipping earlier this year from third-party suppliers while promoting free two-day shipping on any order 35$ and over.

Let's not forget Amazon, with their free one-day shipping on purchases $35 and up at $119 a year for its prime customers.

Experts say it’s one of the biggest holiday shopping seasons to date with more than a trillion dollars at stake online and off with Target going after it’s competitors aggressively.

“You can have the product now this is their way to lose too much business to Amazon.”

Jeremy Groves is a retail analyst with The H Squad group, and he says the Amazon effect has transformed the way consumers shop for the brands they love.

“I think you’ve already started to see some of the responses with a lot of the stores where you can order online, and you don’t have to walk into the store.

That’s good news for shoppers, according to a new survey 88 percent say it’s more important to have their packages ship for free than to get them fast. Target CEO Brian Cornell says he plans to see a 40 percent increase In target sales for the next five years.

With advancements in technology, the company plans to tweak the way customers shop by providing all employees with handheld devices for speedy checkouts from anywhere in the store.

During Thanksgiving, Target is also opening its doors at 5 p.m. and closing at 1 a.m. on Black Friday.

Find out more on Target’s free two-day holiday shipping in the company's announcement here