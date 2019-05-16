Top Stories

I-15 and US 20 update plan

By:

Posted: May 16, 2019 02:09 PM MDT

Updated: May 16, 2019 03:40 PM MDT

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Transportation Department is holding a public meeting tonight on possible solutions on making highways I-15 and U-S 20 merge.

They're hoping the public can help them in making the right choice. 

A number of plans have been presented to the public already. 

But those attending tonight say it's an issue that needs to be fixed. 

The plans include building or removing interchanges between the Broadway exit and the St. Leon exit. 

You can get a closer look at those plans here.

The public meeting will be May 16th from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Shilo Inn Conference Center, 780 Lindsay Blvd., Idaho Falls.

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories