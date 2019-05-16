I-15 and US 20 update plan

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Transportation Department is holding a public meeting tonight on possible solutions on making highways I-15 and U-S 20 merge.

They're hoping the public can help them in making the right choice.

A number of plans have been presented to the public already.

But those attending tonight say it's an issue that needs to be fixed.

The plans include building or removing interchanges between the Broadway exit and the St. Leon exit.

You can get a closer look at those plans here.

The public meeting will be May 16th from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Shilo Inn Conference Center, 780 Lindsay Blvd., Idaho Falls.