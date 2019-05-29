Injured backcountry skier rescued

Wikimedia Commons: Fredlyfish4

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Grand Teton National Park, Teton County Search and Rescue and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort coordinated a successful rescue of a backcountry skier Wednesday.

At approximately 10:45 a.m., Teton County Dispatch received an emergency call regarding an individual who was injured after a substantial fall on the west side of Cody Peak, south of the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

Four individuals were hiking from the top of the tram at the resort to backcountry ski when one of the individuals slipped on firm snow and ice, falling approximately 1,000 feet.

The injured individual, 24-year-old Stephen Sherk from Jackson, Wyoming, was transported via short haul and driven by county ambulance to St. John's Medical Center in Jackson.