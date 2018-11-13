Local scout honors veterans with movie

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - People all throughout the United States are celebrating Veterans Day. One local scout decided to make some veterans stories last forever.

14-year-old Jordan Powell grew up hearing amazing stories of his grandfathers and their military experiences, so when it came time for him to do his eagle scout project, he knew he wanted to do something special to honor veterans.

"It made it special because you could learn stories of other veterans and see what they've been through and what they have accomplished," said Jordan. "I wanted to give the CD's to the veterans so they could share the information with their family and it could be passed down and down for generations to come."

This is the video project he produced. Local boy honors veterans with movie He interviewed 21 veterans compiling over four hours of video complete with amazing stories and compelling historical pictures and taking about four hours of video footage. He then produced a 10-minute video with information on their branches of service and places that they served hearing stories about their wars, their service and their patriotism.

At his eagle scout court of honor, he invited all the veterans and instead of making the court of honor about him, he made it about them.

"As they told him the stories they had amazing stories it just really intrigued Jordan and made him more interested to learn more about the veterans and their freedom," said Jordan's mom Nancy Powell.

Jordan says what happened to him is what typically happens to people when they set up to help someone else: they end up receiving more than they ever give.

Jordan gave each of the veterans a special plaque and a blanket to honor their service.