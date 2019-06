SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Lemhi County Sheriff's Office reports a 70-year-old motorcyclist from Denver, Colorado was killed in a crash on Saturday on Highway 93 South near mile marker 282.

Police say Michael Roman lost control of his BMW motorcycle around 3:30 p.m. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The Lemhi County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.