Overdue kayaker rescued near Big Springs

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A 20-year-old female kayaker from Warrenton, VA who became separated from her group, floated downstream and out-of-site was rescued Wednesday evening.

Fremont County Search & Rescue joined Fremont County Sheriff's deputies, Island Park Fire Department, and Island Park EMS in a search for the overdue kayaker.

FCSO requested Life Flight fly over the Henry's Fork river near Mack's Inn to aid in the search.

IPFD also had ground searchers checking access points along the river starting at the last-known sighting to just below the Coffee Pot Campground.

The kayaker was located just east of the North Fork Club by a separate group of kayakers.

FCSAR members were able to drive to the North Fork Club and transport her to base camp where she was reunited with her party.