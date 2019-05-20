Pocatello man who killed himself after running from police had outstanding bench warrant

Michael Leigh

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Michael Leigh, 34, killed himself after running from Pocatello police on Sunday afternoon.

According to Chief Scott Marchand, an officer patrolling the South Johnson area recognized Leigh and attempted to execute a felony warrant against him. Before the officer could make contact with him, Leigh ran onto the property at 328 South Johnson.

The officer heard a gunshot and then discovered Leigh's body in a nearby shed shortly after.

On Sunday, officers wouldn't say what the warrant was for and both Pocatello and Idaho State Police had no new information to add Monday.

Court documents show that a bench warrant against Leigh had been issued by Judge Robert Naftz on May 10, and that he had a trial date set for a 2018 felony controlled substance charge on June 11.

It is currently unclear if this is the warrant Pocatello officers were trying to execute Sunday.

The Idaho State Police is still investigating the incident.