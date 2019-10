Photo shared by Kevin Thomason.

PALISADES, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Police reports US 26 through Swan Valley, Irwin and the Palisades area has extremely slick road conditions.

Photo from Idaho State Police Twitter.

ISP and Bonneville County are responding to a crash and a couple more slide-offs.

One lane is blocked at mile marker 369.5. Officials say to avoid the area if possible.

The Idaho Transportation Department is working on sanding the roads.

ISP says to be prepared for hazardous driving conditions and changing weather.