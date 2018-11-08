Steamboat Geyser erupts 26th time in 2018

Copyright 2018 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) - The Steamboat Geyser in Yellowstone National Park tied decades-old records when it erupted for the 26th time in 2018 Wednesday.

Yellowstone National Park reports this the most active year for the geyser in decades. The last time it erupted 26 times was in 1963.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the geyser erupted at 4:16 p.m.

It has been 7 days, 8 hours and 55 minutes since it last erupted.

Over the past few weeks, the geyser has been following a semi-regular pattern of erupting about every five to seven days.