Steamboat Geyser erupts 27th time in 2018 breaking decades-old record

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) - The Steamboat Geyser in Yellowstone National Park broke decades-old records when it erupted for the 27th time in 2018 Thursday.

Yellowstone National Park reports this is the most active year for the geyser in decades as the geyser erupted 26 times was in 1963.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the geyser erupted at 11:28 a.m.

It has been 7 days, 19 hours and 512 minutes since it last erupted.

Over the past few weeks, the geyser has been following a semi-regular pattern of erupting about every five to seven days.

Trent Sizemore Photography captured video of the eruption on Oct. 31. Copyright 2018 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Yellowstone National Park reports this is the most active year for Steamboat since 1964 when it went off 29 times. It also went off 23 times in 1982, 26 times in 1963 and 22 times in 1965.