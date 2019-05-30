Students help paint a mural inside Sandcreek middle school

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Students and staff at Sandcreek Middle School came back from Memorial Day to a new piece of artwork in their commons area.

Before the weekend, the area was white and plain.

Talia Wilding, who attends the school, felt like it needed a pop of color. She asked her artist mom Elise Wilding if she would paint something for the school.

"This is the way I've been able to contribute and bring more art back into the schools, and hopefully inspire more kids to do art," said Wilding.

With permission from the principal and help from a few students and friends, the crew created a fierce dragon mural in honor of their school's mascot.

"It helps us remember that we have a piece at our middle school," said Josie who helped paint the mural.

They managed to complete the mural in two days and hope it will be in the school for many years.