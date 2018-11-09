Local teen with blood disorder set to star in Broadway musical

Teen With Blood Disorder Set to Star in Broadway Musical

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Fifteen-year-old Turtle Leach is headed to New York City to participate in a once in a lifetime opportunity to star in Broadway musical production that raises awareness about Hemophilia.

“I have a version of it called Von Willebrand.”

The rare disease prevents blood from clotting, and it affects about one in 10,000 people.

Out of the five of Turtle’s siblings, only four are also hemophiliacs.

“It’s impacted my life quite a bit; I found out when my brother had when he was almost a year old. It’s harder because I work with horses and, so, If I get hit with a horse it could get more dangerous for me.”

Turtle says it was a family friend who encouraged to audition for 'Hemophilia: The Musical.'

“I had to put in a singing interview and write a 500-word essay, and then I had to give some themes and ideas for it. About a month later I got a call saying that I did it and that’s basically how it started.”

Turtle is one of 25 kids from around the country who suffer from some form of blood disorder to be cast in the play.

While there is no known cure, both mom and dad say they’ll be supporting Turtle and hope more opportunities with spread awareness about hemophilia.

“That’s important for him to be able to do what he’s always dreamed to do and have his bleeding disorder be part of him, but not who he is.”

To learn more about Hemophilia: The Musical click here.