What happens to left over campaign funds

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The elections are over, but what happens if a political candidate does not win, what would happen to the campaign funds left over?

If a candidate dropped out of a race or win or lose an election; most campaigns don't have any leftover funds.

First, they must pay off all debts acquired during their campaign trails.

We spoke to a campaign manager for Democratic Gubernatorial Nominee Mary Throne, who just lost her election for Wyoming Governor.

"Most candidates spend down their campaign funds if it looks like its going to be a very competitive or close election," said Matthew Herdman. "So they'll spend down to somewhere close to zero, they often times leave a little bit to cover the expenses of finishing out a campaign."

According to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) website, “using campaign funds for personal use is prohibited."

However, an unlimited amount of money can be used for charitable donation; or to another political party up to $2,000, or $5,000 if the campaign was a super PAC. If the candidate chooses to run again, they may decide to save the funds for future campaigns.

"Hypothetically a candidate wanted to keep a campaign committee account open, beyond the election and keep money in that, there would be nothing wrong with that; so, for example, a winning candidate who has money left over in their congressional campaign committee would keep it in that committee for the re-elect in two years, and a losing candidate could do that as well, if they wanted too, if they thought they were going to re-try for the same race."

While its rare, candidates may choose to refund their sponsors; before 1989, candidates were allowed to use campaign funds for personal use, however, Congress passed the 1989 ethics reform act which stated.