Wristbands help support Madison County deputy with cancer

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Madison Memorial Hospital made a big purchase Wednesday, 575 wristbands to support Madison County's deputy Russell Chun. The wristbands will go to their employees.

"It just means a lot to me personally that they would do this for one of my guys, and it’s impressive,” said Madison County Sheriff, Rick Henry.

Chun was diagnosed with cancer and since then, the Madison County Sheriff's office has been holding a fundraiser to support him and his family.

They have been selling wristbands with the hashtag "nobody fights alone."

A fitting phrased for Chun, who says that throughout this journey, he's never felt alone.

“The support that we’ve received, myself, my family, it's been, it’s overwhelming, you know. And these wristbands, they represent that, the support that I’ve received and my family’s received,” said Chun.

Chun is happy to report that the chemo is working and that things are looking up.