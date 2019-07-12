Tourism numbers dip at National Parks

Yellowstone National Park

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Visitor numbers at Yellowstone National Park in June were down by 3.6% from the same time last year.

The park recorded 781,853 visits during the month, compared to over 810,884 a year ago. So far this year, 1,358,629 people have visited Yellowstone, which is down by 1.7% from last year.

Year-to-date visitation is higher than five years ago by 4.6%.

The latest statistics available at Grand Teton National Park are for May 2019. The park saw 278,529 visitors during May, which is down 6.2% from a year ago.

For the year-to-date, Grand Teton saw 805,032 visitors by May, which is down by 2.4% from the same time in 2018.

Here's how visitor numbers have trended at Yellowstone over the past five years.

Year-to-date Recreation Visits (through June)

2019 – 1,358,629

2018 – 1,381,707

2017 – 1,354,138

2016 – 1,432,071

2015 – 1,298,855