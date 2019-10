Shared by Stephen Karnes .

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Central Fire District reports northbound US 20 is currently blocked from the Menan Lorenzo exit to the north Rigby exit.

Traffic is backed up bumper to bumper and officials are working to redirect traffic.

The accident was reported around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported in the crash.