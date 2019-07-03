Traffic signal to be replaced in Blackfoot

Google

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Transportation Department has reached a conclusion on how to handle Blackfoot traffic at the intersection of Judicial Street and Broadway. As a result, a stop sign will replace an intersection signal light.

The city modified its traffic patterns in the summer of 2017 by changing the traffic flow on Broadway, between Judicial and Francis Street. The city converted Broadway from a two-way to one-way street in the northern direction. With the Judicial and Broadway intersection only accommodates east and northbound traffic.

ITD gave motorists about a year to get used to it and performed a traffic study in 2018. The study determined that traffic volumes do not justify a signal light at that location.

Instead a stop sign will be placed on northbound Broadway. The change will begin the week of July 8.

