Traffickers sentenced in drug conspiracy

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Two drug traffickers were sentenced in Boise to federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl resulting in death.

Vaudencia Ceballos Hamilton, 55, of Hesperia, California and Matthew Lee Sedillo, 30, of Eagle, were charged after Dominico Stewart of Nampa was found dead in an alleyway on August 14, 2017. Toxicology reports indicated Stewart had a lethal dose of methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system. The coroner determined he died of a methamphetamine overdose.

Chief US DIstrict Judge Mark Nye sentenced Hamilton to 20 years in prison and ordered she pay a $100,000 fine. At the same time, Senior US DIstrict Judge Edward Lodge sentenced Sedilo to one year and one month in prison . Both face three years of supervised release after they serve those terms.

According to court records, here is what happened.

"Investigators learned that, just before his death, Stewart had met with Ryan Curtis, a methamphetamine dealer living in Nampa. Curtis had begun distributing what he called "China White", a common street name for either pure heroin or a mixture of heroin and fentanyl. Curtis gave Stewart a sample of "China White" and asked that Stewart try the substance while Curtis was present so that Stewart understood how potent the drug was.

"Shortly after Stewart ingested the substance, he collapsed. Instead of calling emergency services or seeking help for Stewart, Curtis tried to revive Stewart on his own through several different methods, including injecting Stewart with methamphetamine. Ultimately, Stewart died. Curtis did not notify law enforcement of the death, but attempted to conceal his role in Stewart's death by dumping Stewart's body in an alleyway in Nampa.

The investigation into Stewart's death lead them not only to Ryan Curtis, but ultimately to a drug trafficking organization that was distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Treasure Valley. Matthew Sedillo, Herman Sedillo, and Vaudencia Hamilton were all part of a trafficking organization that distributed the drugs that caused Dominico Stewart's death. Matthew Sedillo worked with his father, Herman Sedillo to transport controlled substances from their source of supply in California, Vaudencia Hamilton. Once in Idaho, they distributed the drugs to others, including Ryan Curtis. As a result of the investigation, officers were able to seize 852.6 grams of methamphetamine and 957.8 grams of fentanyl."

The investigations were led by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Nampa Police Department.

The indictments were the result of a joint investigation by the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force. They were prosecuted by the Special Assistant U.S. Attorney hired by the Ada County Prosecutor's Office and the Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Board.