Trail to close for erosion control

City of Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Erosion control efforts begin Wednesday on Cusick Creek Trail.

U.S. Forest Service and Pocatello city crews will be building rolling dips and water bars to help prevent the popular trail from washing out. The project should also serve to improve water quality in the creek.

"Projects like this make our trails better for all users and crucially, they help improve the health of the City Creek area which the City acquired for watershed protection," said Hannah Sanger, Science and Environment Division Administrator for the City of Pocatello.

The area will be closed until the work is complete, which is expected to be about two weeks. Signs will be posted at trailheads for Gibson Jack, Cusick Creek, Death Valley, Lower City Creek, and Upper City Creek trails.

