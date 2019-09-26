News

Treatment request possible in Idaho shooting-threat case

By:

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 12:47 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 12:47 PM MDT

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Attorneys for a man accused of threatening to shoot people at an office in Idaho plan to seek his release to a mental-health treatment center.
 
Public defender Melanie Gavisk told a judge at a hearing Thursday in Cheyenne that defense attorneys might seek inpatient treatment for 44-year-old Joshua James Mjoness, of Christine, North Dakota.
 
U.S. District Judge Alan Johnson didn't make any rulings. Gavisk declined comment.
 
Federal investigators say Mjoness threatened to shoot everybody at a Boise, Idaho, office if his wife wouldn't identify a man there he believed was having a relationship with her.
 
Rangers who arrested Mjoness in Yellowstone National Park on Sept. 18 allegedly found a handgun and 50 rounds of ammunition in his SUV.
 
Mjoness faces federal charges of illegal gun possession and making threats.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories