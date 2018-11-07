Treats for Troops winner announced

IDAHO FALLS - When Shawn Madsen saw our online Treats for Troops contest, he nominated his son Kyle, who has been serving overseas since he was fresh out of high school.

Now stationed in Afghanistan, 27-year old Kyle now works on Black Hawk helicopters.

"He's over there with the medical evacuation unit, helping recover other American troops," Madsen explained.

That's when Westmark Credit Union helped collect more than $800 worth of donations to send over to one lucky service member to remind them of home.

"It was so special to be a part of something and to also say it's part of your job," Westmark's Meagan Herrick said, also noting this hits home even for her family.

We had dozens of people submit photos to our website contest, but Kyle was randomly selected as the lucky winner.

The next drawing will be in January, and you can always still go submit your photos on our website.