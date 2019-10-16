Trout to be released at popular Snake River fishing spots

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Your odds of taking home a stringer full of trout from the Snake River are a lot better this week, thanks to Idaho Power.

The company will release more than 78,000 rainbow trout into the river this month, starting this week.

About 52,000 fish will go to C.J. Strike Reservoir, south of Mountain Home. The releases will be split between the Cottonwood Park boat launch and the Jack's Creek Sportsman's Access.

Idaho Power will release another 4,000 fish at Centennial Park near Twin Falls, and 15,000 will go into Lower Salmon Falls Reservoir at the Bell Rapids boat ramp.

Later this month, the company will add 8,000 trout to American Falls Reservoir.

The fish are raised in the Hagerman Valley, and they average 10 to 12 inches when released.

Idaho Power's federal licenses to operate hydroelectric facilities on the Snake River require the company to preserve and enhance recreational opportunities. As part of that effort, the company stocks various locations along the Middle Snake each year.

The company also provides an online map that shows release locations and recommended access points for anglers.

Some trout released previously have metal jaw tags. Anglers are asked to report any tagged fish they catch by recording the tag number, date, the reward value (if any) and the approximate location where the fish was caught.

You can call toll free, 1-800-388-6011, and provide information including your name, mailing address, telephone number and whether the fish was kept or released.

Those who report tagged fish through the toll-free number are entered in a drawing for $1,000.