Truck crash blocks northbound I-15

iffd

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 5:45 p.m.: An ambulance transported a 45-year-old from Pocatello to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Monday around 1:14 p.m.

Idaho State Police reports Robert F. Sorrell Jr. was driving northbound on Interstate 15 in a 2000 Kenworth semi-tractor pulling two 2016 Western semi-trailers loaded with corn, and 53-year-old Michael J. Lint of Idaho Falls was driving northbound on I-15 in a heavy-duty crane truck.

According to ISP, Sorrell hit the rear of the crane truck, which was traveling at approximately 45 mph in the right lane.

Sorrell was transported to the hospital, and Lint was not transported.

The northbound lanes of I-15 were blocked for four and a half hours. The lanes have been reopened.

__

ORIGINAL:

Two large trucks crashed on Interstate 15 shortly after 1 p.m. Monday.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department says one was hauling corn. The male driver was ejected from the truck and has been transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

ISP

ISP

The second truck was a crane truck. That driver appears to have not been seriously injured.

Both northbound lanes of the highway were blocked at around milepost 113 as crews worked to clean up the corn, fuel, and other debris.

iffd