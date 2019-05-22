News

Tuesday election results posted

Posted: May 22, 2019 06:02 AM MDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 06:33 AM MDT

(KIFI/KIDK) - Voters living in the Portneuf Library District rejected an $11.6 million construction bond.   The final tally was 519 against to 399 in favor.

In Idaho Falls, Auditorium District voters elected Terri Gazdik to a six-year term on the board of directors.   She defeated Lezhai Gulbransen by a vote of 468 to 164, 74%.  Steve Vucovich was unopposed for a four-year term.

Bear Lake School District #33 voters approved a two-year $650,000 per year supplemental levy with a 66% majority, 582 to 304.

A Georgetown revenue bond, for water and sewer improvements, was approved by a vote of 82-7, 92%.

In the upper valley, 65% of Fremont County Ambulance District voters supported a permanent, $340,000 per year override, 378 to 203.

In Fremont and Madison Counties, Sugar Salem District 322 voters overwhelmingly approved a $200,000 per year, two year plant facility levy.   The total vote was 432 to 105, an 80% majority.  Madison County passed the levy 355 to 76 and Fremont County by 77 to 29.

A proposed $40,000 property tax levy in Menan went down to defeat.  The vote was 56 against to 44 in favor.

Swan Valley Elementary School District 92,  85% of voters defeated a five-year, $420,000 per year plant facilities levy by a vote of 243 against to 43 in favor.
 

