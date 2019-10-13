Two arrested on felony drug charges

Nori Hankins

Nori Hankins

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Two people were arrested on felony drug charges following a traffic stop at around 5:45 p.m Wednesday near the intersection of "J" and Lake Streets. 84 grams of methamphetamine were found.

The driver of the car was identified as Clara Holm, 27, and the passenger as Nori Hankins, 35, both of Idaho Falls.

Clara Holm

Clara Holm

During the traffic stop, an officer saw Hankins reaching around inside the vehicle. A K-9 officer was sent to the scene to sniff for drugs.

A search discovered two pipes in Hankins possession. Various paraphernalia and a plastic baggie containing .08 grams of heroin were found in the car, along with a black case containing several baggies containing 83.8 grams of methamphetamine.

Holm was arrested for felony drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hankins was arrested for felony trafficking of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

