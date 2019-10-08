News

Two car crash leads to arrest

By:

Posted: Oct 07, 2019 10:57 PM MDT

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 10:57 PM MDT

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Police received numerous calls around 4:37 p.m. about a 2019 Ford F250 pickup truck that was not able to maintain lanes and was driving erratically on I-15.

It happened near milepost 59 near Inkom.

Around 4:43 another person said the truck had crashed into  another car near milepost 68, near the Clark Street Exit.

31-year-old Carly Losee of Pocatello was driving north on the interstate in a Dodge Ram pickup when she was hit by the Ford.

19-year-old Robert Northern of Corning, New York was arrested for driving under the influence.

No one was taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories