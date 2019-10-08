Two car crash leads to arrest

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Police received numerous calls around 4:37 p.m. about a 2019 Ford F250 pickup truck that was not able to maintain lanes and was driving erratically on I-15.

It happened near milepost 59 near Inkom.

Around 4:43 another person said the truck had crashed into another car near milepost 68, near the Clark Street Exit.

31-year-old Carly Losee of Pocatello was driving north on the interstate in a Dodge Ram pickup when she was hit by the Ford.

19-year-old Robert Northern of Corning, New York was arrested for driving under the influence.

No one was taken to the hospital.