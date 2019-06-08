Two die in Teton County Crash Friday Evening

Tetonia (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho State Police say a driver and her juvenile passenger died in a head on crash, around 6:17 PM on State highway 33.

"On Friday, June 7, 2019, at 6:17 p.m. the Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle fatality crash on State Highway 33 at milepost 131, near Tetonia. Madelene Quissek, 45, of Tetonia was traveling eastbound on SH33 in a 2007 Toyota Rav. Myrna Izaguirre, 43, of Burien, Washington, was traveling westbound in a 2015 Toyota Rav. Quissek and Izaguirre's vehicles struck each other head on.

Quissek and a juvenile passenger in her vehicle succumbed to their injuries on scene. A second juvenile passenger in Quissek's vehicle and Izaguirre were transported by ground ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts. ISP was assisted at the scene by the Teton County Sheriff's Office, Teton County Fire Department, and the Idaho Transportation Department. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police."