Two found dead in Star Valley Ranch

Google Earth

AFTON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Star Valley Ranch.

Officers were called to do a welfare check at home on Alta Drive. After failing to get an answer at the front door, deputies entered the home and found two people dead from apparent gun wounds. A firearm was recovered near the bodies.

They have been identified as Gary Dale Hodges, 71, and Memorie Jean Hodges, 46.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation has also joined the investigation.

The Sheriff's Office said it does not appear that any other individuals are connected to the incident.

