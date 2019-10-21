Two hurt in intersection crash

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Two minors were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Ballard Road, off US 91, about 4 miles south of Fort Hall at 6:44 p.m. Saturday.

Idaho State Police said A 2009 Dodge Caravan driven by Christy Phipps, 24, of Chubbuck, was stopped at a stop sign on west bound Ballard Road. As she entered the intersection to turn left, her van was struck by a southbound Chevrolet Traverse driven by Sara Thompson, 27, of Pocatello.

The impact of the crash forced those vehicles to collide with a Chrysler Town and Country driven by Taitum Degarmo, 33, of Pocatello. Degarmo was stopped on the eastbound side of Ballard Road.

Two minor passengers in the Thompson Chevrolet were transported by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center. Their condition was unknown.

The southbound lane of US 91 was blocked for an hour and 45 minutes while the accident was cleared.