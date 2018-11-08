2 people arrested for marijuana violations

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Two people were charged after an early morning drug arrest Thursday.

The Idaho Falls SWAT team participated as police served a search warrant at around 7 a.m. at 1349 Crescent.

Stephanie M. Harris, 40, was arrested for resisting and obstructing an officer during the course of an investigation. She was also held for possession of suspected marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stephanie M. Harris

Stephanie M. Harris

Also arrested was Dakoda Harris, 20, for possession of suspected marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said evidence was being evaluated and that additional charges may be added.