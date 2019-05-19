UPDATE: Woman released from hospital, suspect also released

Andrew Poisel

Andrew Poisel

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 5-19-19

Scott has been released and McMurray is currently in stable condition, according to Portneuf Medical Center.

Poisel has also been released from the Bannock County Jail.

---

UPDATE: 5-5-19

Poisel was arrested on two counts of Aggravated DUI and booked into the Bannock County Jail.

UPDATE 5/4/2019: Portneuf Regional Medical Center tells Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 that both, McMurray and Scott, are in critical condition.

---

Two women were hospitalized after they were struck by a car while walking across the street at the intersection of Whitman Street and South 4th Avenue in Pocatello early Saturday morning.

Idaho State Police said Krista McMurray,24, of Burley and Britni Scott,26, of Pocatello were crossing at the intersection at 1:54 a.m. They said a 2004 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Andrew Poisel ,30, of Pocatello was southbound.

The car struck the women, then came to a stop at the intersection of Halliday Street and South 4th Ave. Both women were taken to Portneuf Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

Their conditions were unknown this morning.

ISP investigators said it appeared alcohol may have been involved in the incident. Poisel was arrested by the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.

Investigation of the incident is continuing.

