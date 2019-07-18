U of I showcases research for biennial 'Twilight Tour'

Biennial Twilight Tour in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) -

The spotlight is on researchers in Aberdeen Wednesday evening. The University of Idaho’s research and extension center held its biennial twilight tour.

Faculty and students showcased their research that could potentially help farmers in the region. U of I’s campus in Aberdeen is considered a world-class facility, and they do research on some of Idaho’s biggest exports. The relationship between local farmers and the university is strong and this event commemorates their partnership.

“We have a world-class facility here in Aberdeen. We do world-class research. We try to make it so farmers don’t have to try out X,Y and Z. Instead, they can do that here,” said Chad Johnson, operations manager for Aberdeen Research Extension Center.

However, the event was not all academia. The focus was on the families in southeast Idaho. There were events for children along with horse carriage rides for all to enjoy.