UI & Premier Technology to team on research grant

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The University of Idaho has been awarded a $274,167 grant through the Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) grant program.

The council awarded a $274,167 grant for research and development in optimizing laser metal deposition additive manufacturing techniques. The university will partner with Blackfoot based Premier Technology, Inc.

According to the Idaho Department of Commerce, the collaborative project will leverage skills and expertise from UI, Boise State University, the Idaho National Laboratory and the Center for Advanced Energy Studies.

"These projects are innovative and potential disruptors in advanced manufacturing and world health," said Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey. "The collaboration across Idaho research institutions and innovative companies means a higher probability of success."

The IGEM Council also approved a $255,496 grant to Boise State University and a private sector partner to research efforts to commercialize a ribonucleic acid home test for early HIV detection.

The IGEM Council has awarded over $1.1 million for research to commercialize innovations that may benefit Idaho and beyond.