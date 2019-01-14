Undeveloped Driggs building project up for extension

TC Horizon 300 Main 2007 concept drawing

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Although there was a flurry of social media attention, there were no comments placed into the record as the Driggs City Council considered an extension of development plans for the so-called "300 Main" project in December.

The project was initially proposed in 2007, during the height of a Teton Valley building boom. But the project was never built. The 400,000 square foot project includes 19 buildings, 292 underground parking spaces, 5 restaurants, and 199 housing units. It's located south of the Broulim's market complex.

When the 2008 recession killed the building boom, the TC Horizon, LLC project was never developed. The Driggs Planning and Zoning Administrator said the property is currently listed for sale.

Developers asked for a one-year extension of their development plan. Instead, the city council is considering a five-year extension.

Valley Advocates for Responsible Development, VARD, opposes the extension. The group believes the city should let the agreement expire and vacate the subdivision plat. Some 800 vacant lots have already been vacated.

Email or written comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. Tuesday. A public hearing has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 22 at Driggs City Hall.