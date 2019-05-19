News

University of Wyoming trustees to pick interim president

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) - University of Wyoming trustees plan to choose an interim university president Monday.
  
The trustees will hold a teleconference meeting to vote on three candidates: Former state lawmaker and university lobbyist Chris Boswell, former university Vice President Bill Mai and former Temple University president Neil Theobald.
  
Theobald is currently the university's vice president for finances.
  
Trustees decided not to renew President Laurie Nichols' contract when it expires June 30. The trustees have given little explanation for firing Nichols after three years in the job.
  
Nichols plans to join the university faculty.
  
The Casper Star-Tribune reports university officials promise an open process to select a permanent replacement.
 

