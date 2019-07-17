2 dead, 5 injured in Grand Teton National Park head-on crash

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE: Two people are dead and five others were injured following a head-on collision in Grand Teton National Park.



Police say the crash happened Tuesday on U.S. Highway 89 when the driver of a minivan veered into oncoming traffic and hit an SUV.



The Jackson Hole Daily reports that the minivan's driver, 65-year-old Craig Edward Aubuchon of Town and Country, Missouri, and the SUV driver, 68-year-old Carol Lynn Roemer of Riverton, Wyoming were killed.



Four passengers in the van, including two children in car seats, were taken to the hospital. Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Matt Brackin said one of the adults in the van suffered life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the SUV also suffered life-threatening injuries.



Police don't believe drugs or alcohol or speed contributed to the crash.



___

ORIGINAL:

A section of highway north of the Jackson Airport was closed after a traffic collision Tuesday around 2:15 p.m.

North Highway 89 from the airport to Moose was closed and was expected to remain closed for several hours.

The head-on collision involving a minivan and an SUV took place approximately ½ mile north of the Jackson Hole Airport Junction.

At this time, one victim has been declared dead on scene.

Multiple individuals were treated on scene and transported to St. John's Medical Center. One of the individuals was declared dead upon arrival to St. John's.

The Jackson Hole Airport is still accessible from Jackson via North Highway 89. Those traveling south to the airport from Moose will need to take a detour along Antelope Flats Road to Gros Ventre Junction, then north on North Highway 89 to Jackson Hole Airport.

People traveling between Jackson and Moose will need to take a detour between Gros Ventre Junction and Antelope Flats.



The National Park Service and Wyoming Highway Patrol are conducting an investigation into the accident.