USDA proposes changes to environmental policy

WASHINGTON D..C. (KIFI/KIDK) - The USDA Forest Service released a proposed rule Thursday that would change how the agency complies with the National Environmental Policy Act. (You can review the proposal here.)



USDA claims the changes would give the Forest Service tools and flexibility to manage public lands.

"We are committed to doing the work to protect people and infrastructure from catastrophic wildfire. With millions of acres in need of treatment, years of costly analysis and delays are not an acceptable solution – especially when data and experience show us we can get this work done with strong environmental protection standards as well as protect communities, livelihoods and resources," said USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue.

According to USDA, on average, an environmental assessment takes 687 days to complete. It is now proposing "categorical exclusions", which could cut the average time to 206 days.

"We have pored over 10 years of environmental data and have found that in many cases, we do redundant analyses, slowing down important work to protect communities, livelihoods and resources," said Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen. "We now have an opportunity to use that information to our advantage, and we want to hear from the people we serve to improve these proposed updates."

The exclusions apply to three basic areas, covering infrastructure projects, special uses and permitting, and restoration.

Restoration projects could include removing trees in overgrown areas. Infrastructure projects would include things like relocating, building or decommissioning roads. And special uses would cover a wide range of activities including pipelines, communication sites, or trails.