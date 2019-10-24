USU seeking information on missing student

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Utah State University Police Department is seeking information about missing USU student, Baxter Franklin King

LOGAN, Utah (KIDK/KIFI) - The Utah State University Police Department is seeking information about a missing USU student.

Baxter Franklin King was last seen Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, and last texted with another individual Oct. 17, 2019. Those close to King believe it is unusual for him to be out of contact for so long. King has also missed work. He is described as a reliable worker who is always on time.

King is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. He is 19 years old and wears glasses.

King drives a blue 2005 Chevrolet Aveo with Utah license plate number 545NYM.

Call 435-797-1939 if you have any information.