Utah truck driver hurt in I-15 crash
MALAD, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - An Ogden, Utah trucker was hospitalized after his 2017 Freightliner semi-truck hauling a single trailer left the road south of Malad.
Idaho State Police say Scott Johansen, 49, was northbound at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when he drove off the left shoulder of Interstate 15 at milepost 4 and overturned.
Johansen was taken to Oneida County Hospital in Malad. His condition was unknown.
The left lane of the interstate was closed for approximately six hours.