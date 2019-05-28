Utah truck driver hurt in I-15 crash

MGN Online

MALAD, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - An Ogden, Utah trucker was hospitalized after his 2017 Freightliner semi-truck hauling a single trailer left the road south of Malad.

Idaho State Police say Scott Johansen, 49, was northbound at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when he drove off the left shoulder of Interstate 15 at milepost 4 and overturned.

Johansen was taken to Oneida County Hospital in Malad. His condition was unknown.

The left lane of the interstate was closed for approximately six hours.

