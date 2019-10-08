Utah

1 injured in officer-involved shooting at Utah mall

LAYTON, Utah (AP) - Police say one person has been injured in a shooting at a mall in northern Utah.
 
KUTV reports Layton police said Tuesday a suspect was shot by police and taken to the hospital in the wake of the shooting, which occurred in the late afternoon at the Layton Hills Mall.
 
Additional details about the suspect's identity or condition have not been revealed.
 
Police said there was no additional threat to the public following the shooting.

