ATVs to be allowed on some roads in Utah's 5 national parks

MGN Online

MGN Online

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - ATVs will be allowed on certain roads in the five national parks in Utah under a new rule from the National Park Service that went through without public comment.



The Salt Lake Tribune reports the agency informed park administrators last week in a memo about a policy change that allows ATVs on main access roads and back roads. It puts the national parks in compliance with a Utah state law passed 2008 that allows any "street-legal" vehicle on state and county roads.



The rule takes effect Nov. 1 and only applies to national parks in Utah.



Agency spokeswoman Vanessa Lacayo said ATVs still can't go off road wherever they want.



Off-highway vehicle advocacy groups pushed U.S. government officials to make the change.



Conservation groups criticized a rule they say will worsen traffic and parking in parks.