Utah

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint missionary dies in African country of Congo

By:

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 12:00 PM MDT

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:00 PM MDT

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has died in the central African county of Congo.
 
The Church said in a news release Tuesday 21-year-old Hermann Keredjim Mwanken died Monday after a brief illness. Church officials didn't provide any additional details about the illness.
 
Mwanken is from Kinshasa, Congo, and had been serving a mission there since November 2017.
 
Church figures show there are about 65,000 missionaries currently.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories