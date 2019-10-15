City in rural Utah gets its first-ever grocery store

US Air Force / Erin R. Babis

SANTAQUIN, Utah (AP) - A rural Utah city is opening its first-ever grocery store.



The Daily Herald reports construction began Monday on the first grocery store in Santaquin, a city of about 14,000 residents in northern Utah.



The Santaquin Market is the first step in the city's plan to build a commercial district. City officials expect the store to add more than 100 jobs and increase Santaquin's tax revenue.



Santaquin city manager Ben Reeves said the community is growing rapidly and they are hoping to eventually build a local high school.



Reeves said Santaquin has prioritized development in recent years, adding a signal light downtown and expanding Main Street.