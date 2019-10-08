LDS Church President Nelson to visit Asia on next trip

Mormon Newsroom President Russell M. Nelson of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Russell M. Nelson will make his next foreign ministry trip to four Asian countries.



The church announced Tuesday President Nelson will visit Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore and Indonesia in November. He plans to meet with government and religious leaders in the countries as well as members of the faith.



President Nelson will be the first church president to visit Vietnam and Cambodia in 20 years.



He is scheduled to make the trip Nov. 15-22. He will be joined on the trip by his wife and fellow church leader D. Todd Christofferson and his wife.



95-year-old President Nelson has traveled to six continents since he became president in early 2018.