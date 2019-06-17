Utah

Police: Man found face down in pipe, pronounced dead

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 03:54 PM MDT

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (AP) - Authorities say a man was pronounced dead after being found face down in an irrigation ditch in northern Utah.
 
Cache County Sheriff's Deputies say he was found early Monday morning by a neighbor who called 911. The neighbor pulled him from the pipe. When deputies arrived they tried to revive the man using CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
 
It wasn't immediately clear how long he was in the pipe.
 
The man's name was not immediately released.

