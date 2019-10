Romney undecided on impeachment, stands by Trump criticism

Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Mitt Romney says he is undecided on whether President Donald Trump should be impeached, though he's sticking by criticism that earned him a stream of insults from Trump on Twitter.



The U.S. senator from Utah said Thursday that Trump has done things Romney thinks are wrong, but that doesn't necessarily mean he should be removed from office.



Romney says it was wrong for Trump to call on China to investigate his political foe. Romney was one of the few Republicans to offer such criticism, and it sparked a social media barrage by Trump on Saturday.



During his first public appearance since then, Romney brushed off the reproach and said he doesn't follow the president on Twitter.



He says he still thinks Trump is likely to win re-election.